Mandira Bedi on shredding trolls who called her daughter ‘slumdog’: ‘My blood boils at the thought of what that troll said about Tara’

Mandira Bedi was recently seen taking on the trolls who had atrocious things to say about her adopted daughter Tara. The child had been called a ‘street kid’ and ‘slumdog’ on the internet. On Monday, Mandira clapped back at the trolls as she wrote to one, “People like this need to be given a special mention @bollywoodforevaa. You got my attention, you piece of s**t.”

Recently, the Shanti actor spoke about the incident and said that normally, she doesn’t bother herself with what people think of her and her family. However, she got upset after reading some of the unnecessarily mean comments about her daughter Tara.

“I don’t make statements, I am not rude, and I have never used social media to attack people or to make points. I use it to spread positivity. I don’t know what struck me that I went through the comments on this one photograph of my family. It was appalling to see those nasty comments for a little child. What kind of people say such disgusting things about a harmless kid? While I normally ignore trolls and haters, these two-three messages that I saw late at night on Monday upset me, and this time, I felt the need to respond,” the actor told Times of India .

Stating that Tara is innocent, Mandira added, “Tara is innocent and too young to understand what happened, but it hurt me. I don’t give two hoots about nasty comments. I can laugh over them when they are about me but it’s not okay to attack my family, my children. I can’t take it. My claws will come out.”

Speaking about one particular troll whose Instagram account has been suspended since, Mandira Bedi said, “My blood boils at the mere thought of what that troll said about my daughter. People have angst and they’re looking for ways to vent. I just wish they could use their energies for something better.”

Mandira Bedi and her filmmaker husband Raj Kaushal adopted Tara in 2020. The couple also has an elder son Vir.