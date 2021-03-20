Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Mandar Chandwadkar who plays the role of Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor confirmed the same to indianexpress.com over a telephone call.

Mandar, who has quarantined himself at his home in Mumbai said, “I had mild cold-like symptoms for a bit, then I got better and then a few days ago I realised that I had lost my sense of smell, which has now returned. So, I am fit and fine right now, I am totally asymptomatic. I got myself tested on March 17 and got a positive report yesterday, March 19. I don’t know how I got it though.”

Mandar was shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah until a few days ago and informed the show’s team after he got his results. “As soon as I got my report, I informed my Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team and asked actors who worked with me to get themselves tested. More of them are getting themselves tested even as we speak,” added Mandar.

A special sequence was being filmed for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah where Bhide’s character was important, but after him testing positive, the storyline will be changed. He said, “Yes, it is true, the show’s plot was currently revolving around Bhide, but they will make some tweaks and figure what can be done. I’ll be home quarantined for 2-3 weeks as per BMC’s protocol and then will get back to work.”

Indianexpress.com reported on Friday that actor Mayur Vakani, Sundarlal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had tested positive for coronavirus and is hospitalised. He had said, “I was not feeling too well, so I got myself tested, and unfortunately it turned out positive, this was on March 11. The same day I got myself hospitalised, and now I am recovering.”