Mandana Karimi: The team of Ishqbaaaz had welcomed me with open arms

Mandana Karimi made her television debut with Ishqbaaz. Mandana Karimi made her television debut with Ishqbaaz.

A few weeks back, television show Ishqbaaaz took a mysterious twist with the entry of Mandana Karimi and Zain Imam. The two trapped the lead character Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) in a murder case. In the coming days, the mystery will be finally resolved by Anika (Surbhi Chandna), marking the exit of the two new female actors. Indianexpress.com recently interacted with Mandana about her first fiction show and her experience with Ishqbaaaz.

The Iranian actor, who has earlier been on Bigg Boss shared that while TV always fascinated her, delivering dialogues in Hindi was a big issue for her. She shared, “In films, you have a lot of time to prepare. Television is a very fast medium. There isn’t much time to learn and then deliver the dialogues. You are shooting so cut-to-cut. Also, I have a very clear accent, and that creates difficulty in bagging a good role. But I am so thankful that the channel and production house showed trust in me. I had a wonderful time shooting with the team. They were so supportive and I really had a blast.”

Sharing more about the team of Ishqbaaaz, Mandana said, “They were so warm and receptive. The cast and crew are like a big family. I felt like a guest, who walked straight into their home and they welcomed me with open arms. They were really sweet and made all efforts to make me comfortable. Our favourite part during the shoots was the lunchtime as everyone would sit together and eat.”

Ishqbaaaz is one of the most successful shows on television but the Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 actor shared that she did not know much about it. “I do not follow television so didn’t know much about it. But my family loves watching the show. One of my aunts is a crazy fan of Ishqbaaaz. When I signed the show, I asked her about it. She got so happy and excited. That’s when I realised that I have made the right choice,” she said with a smile.

Mandana is now looking forward to some interesting projects in Bollywood. Last year, Mandana faced a lot in her personal life as she separated from her husband. When asked if her personal issues caused a setback in her career, the 30-year-old said, “Of course, it affected me a lot. Both personally and professionally, I was going through an emotional low but thankfully, I had my friends and family with me. As for work, since my ex-husband belongs to the industry, I lost on a lot of work. People were not ready to work with me after being influenced by what had happened. But I have left it all behind and I’m looking ahead to a positive new start.”

Ishqbaaaz airs on Star Plus.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd