EXCLUSIVE: Mandana Karimi leaves India, says she has been ‘banned’ from entering Iran

Actress Mandana Karimi has been very vocal about the ongoing tension in her home country, Iran. And recently, she announced via her social media that she was leaving India. On Tuesday, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Mandana was asked if she had left Mumbai. The actress posted a video from the airport and wrote, “I never could imagine or believe that I could say goodbye, India. This is going to be hard. But after almost 16 years in India, it’s finally time to leave behind my second home… and here it is to new beginnings. New country, new home, new everything.”

In March, Mandana had announced leaving the country due to security concerns. Back then, in an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, the actress had said she was heartbroken by India and didn’t get any support. She had also spoken about receiving death threats. Now, as Mandana acted upon the decision to leave India, SCREEN reached out to her to find out if this was a permanent move.

Also Read: Mandana Karimi says she feels ‘betrayed by India’, recalls running away from Iran after being arrested at 14

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandana Karimi (@mandanakarimi)

Mandana Karimi on leaving India

Confirming that she has left the country, Mandana Karimi said, “India gave me some of the most important years of my life, personally and professionally. I built my career there, my friendships, and a huge part of my identity outside Iran. But over the years, life has changed deeply for me. My priorities, my emotional state, and my purpose have evolved. This decision is not about one moment or one country. It’s about reconnecting with myself and focusing on what truly matters to me at this stage of my life — my roots, my work, and the fight for freedom for my people.”

Stating this is an emotional choice, Mandana added, “Leaving India is emotional for me. India shaped one of the biggest chapters of my life. I grew there not only as an actor, but as a woman, an artist, and a person trying to find her voice away from home. There is gratitude, nostalgia, sadness, and uncertainty — all at the same time. But sometimes life pushes you toward reinvention. And I think I’m entering that phase now.”

When asked if she would return to India again? The actress said, “I don’t believe in saying goodbye forever. India will always be a part of me, and I’m sure life and work will continue to connect me to the country in different ways.”

In March, Mandana spoke about being heartbroken by the lack of support from India and said, “I don’t have support in India. Recently, in an interview, I said my heart is broken because I didn’t get support. I tried to go on the streets at the end of January, but I didn’t get permission. People asked me to keep quiet and not talk about it. A lot of Iranians in India kept calling me and saying it’s not safe. On February 15, when I went on the streets for a candle march, someone got to know, and I was sold out; the police were waiting for me on the street. They knew I was coming. I am not able to voice my opinion peacefully. Last night, I was invited on a news channel, and when I challenged them, they attacked me and cut me off.”

‘I have been banned from returning to Iran’

While Mandana has not disclosed where she is moving, the actress revealed she cannot go back to her native country. “Iran is my home. No matter where life takes me, that will never change. But the painful reality is that I have been banned from returning to Iran for many years because of my choices, my voice, and my stance as a woman speaking openly about freedom and human rights. So this move is not about ‘going back and settling’ in the traditional sense. It’s about continuing to fight for a future where I, and millions of Iranians around the world, can one day return home freely and safely,” Mandana shared.

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She further added, “Right now, a huge part of my focus is humanitarian work and creating awareness about what is happening to Iranians both inside and outside the country. I’m starting fundraising initiatives to gather resources and support for Iranians affected by the ongoing situation. Over the next few weeks, I’ll be going live, bringing together different voices and personalities, and using my platform to amplify stories that deserve to be heard. In India, I worked closely with underprivileged children and causes I deeply cared about. I hope this next chapter allows me to continue that work on a more international level.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandana Karimi (@mandanakarimi)

Has Mandana quit Bollywood?

While Mandana Karimi has been away from the spotlight for a few years now, she hasn’t hung up her boots. The actress says, “I actually stepped away from Bollywood around six years ago when I began my journey into design, styling, consulting, and the art world. That transition was very intentional for me because creativity exists in many forms, and I wanted to explore who I was beyond cinema. That said, I don’t like putting myself in one box. I’m still an artist at heart. Whether it’s film, modeling, design, storytelling, activism, or international collaborations — I remain open to projects that feel authentic and meaningful to me. So while Bollywood was a beautiful chapter of my life, I believe the future can still hold many creative possibilities, perhaps even outside India and in completely unexpected spaces.”

In an earlier interview, Mandana had also spoken about receiving death threats. She had said in an exclusive interview, “I got a phone call last night which I didn’t answer. Then I got a message that said, ‘We are going to kill you, we are giving you 24 hours to delete everything, your Instagram, and just shut up, or we are going to come for your neck.’ There was a picture of a gun, my old address, and a picture of the building where I used to stay. I have been threatened for my life, and my Instagram is flooded with hate messages. Since January, I haven’t worked; all I have done is talk about this, trying to tell people what is happening in Iran.”