Manav Gohil documents fight against coronavirus: ‘It’s my might against yours’

TV actor Manav Gohil has won his battle against coronavirus and is now back home. The actor, last seen in Star Plus’ show Shaadi Mubarak, has documented his fight against the deadly virus.

Gohil shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “The Battle Cry! My might against yours… #fightingback #gettingback.” In the video, Manav shared his photo from the hospital bed and stills of how he dealt with the virus, which for him is “cunning, awful and dangerous.” But, the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii star challenged it as he said, “What you don’t know is this, that my boundaries of resilience are fast-stretched. And if I fall short of that ability, I’ll let my fate stay undefeated.”

The 46-year-old actor was confident that the many prayers he has would help in recovery from the illness. “I have many prayers on my side and be aware my friend, it might shut you blind. So try what you must, but just know that…..I’m getting back,” Gohil concluded.

Manav Gohil’s video got a lot of love from his friends and colleagues. While Nakuul Mehta and Rati Pandey left heart emojis on his post, Nisha Rawal commented, “Love this expression of feelings.”

The actor tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. He shared his health update on social media, writing, “It’s true that one can never be too careful. Despite all precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I’m following all necessary protocols, I am under home quarantine and being treated by medical professionals. Requesting all those who came in contact with me to test immediately. Take care and stay safe.”