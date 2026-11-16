Malgudi Days’ Swami, Manjunath, lost his dad at 15, was jobless at 17, now shapes policy

For an entire generation of Indians who grew up watching Doordarshan in the late 1980s, that one role in Shankar Nag’s Malgudi Days, the television adaptation of RK Narayan’s stories, was enough to make Master Manjunath one of the most recognised faces in the country. His portrayal of the mischievous, endearing schoolboy from the fictional town of Malgudi earned him six international awards, one national award and a state award.

Between the ages of 3 and 17, Manjunath acted in over 25 Kannada and Hindi films, working alongside Ambareesh, Shankar Nag, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Sunny Deol. However, Manjunath’s entry into cinema, in his words, was accidental. His parents, who had no connection to the film industry, could not leave him at home while they worked, so they left him at a creche-like arrangement on a film set that was close to their house.

“A part-time production manager noticed me being unusually talkative and convinced my parents to let me appear in a Kannada film called Ajit, which starred veteran actor Ambareesh,” Manjunath recounted on Jimmy Jimmy podcast.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Also Read: Remember Malgudi Days? Swami and his friends had a reunion and it’ll make you feel nostalgic

By the time Shankar Nag cast him as Swami in Malgudi Days, he had already acted in 23 to 25 films, he revealed in an interview with Times of India.

His parents, however, were clear from the beginning that acting was a privilege that could be taken away at any time. “If I failed in any test or exam, I was out of cinema,” Manjunath said in the podcast. “It was a threat, not an incentive. I would work extra hard to ensure I continued working there because I loved that world.”

In 1992, when Manjunath was 15, his father died. His mother was working but the family was not in a secure financial position. “I didn’t know I could ask my mom for money. I’ve always been earning myself,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

By 17, he had stopped acting in films. There were simply no roles for someone his age in Kannada cinema at the time. “In my days, child actors had no seamless transition because there was no roles for teenagers. You were a child actor and then either you were a hero or a character actor,” he said. He continued with Doordarshan serials for a while, but his film career was effectively over. His last notable role was in the 1992 Telugu film Swati Kiranam, directed by K. Viswanath.

He was also part of a collective effort to formalise child actors’ rights. In the early 1980s, actors formed an association that established checks and balances: no actor would dub unless paid, no one would dub for another without a written NOC, and Prasad Labs, the custodian of film prints, would not release the final copy without the artist signing off on payment.

India’s first online exam results

In the late 1990s, as Bangalore’s IT boom took shape with Texas Instruments and IBM establishing operations, Manjunath decided he needed to be part of it. He talked his way into a content writer job at onlinebangalore.com, having lied about knowing how to use the internet. His actual exposure had come from watching foreigners browse at a Coffee Day outlet on Brigade Road that had three computers.

When the dot-com bust hit, his bosses gave him three months to justify his position. Drawing on his own frustration of trying to find exam results on crowded notice boards, he pitched the idea of publishing SSLC and PUC exam results on the internet. He convinced government officials to share the data, persuaded NIT and Titan to sponsor the initiative and coordinated with the National Informatics Centre.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read: Remembering RK Narayan: The man behind Malgudi Days

The result was the first time exam results were published online anywhere in India. A newspaper article the next day credited onlinebangalore.com and NIC jointly. “This was my first taste of Manjunath Nayaker succeeding, not Master Manjunath,” he said.

The initiative caught the attention of then Chief Minister SM Krishna and several IAS officers. He was pulled into a series of e-governance projects: the BBMP website, a system for online property tax payment and, most significantly, the Bhoomi project, which digitised every square inch of land in Karnataka.

18 years building roads, now shaping policy

From e-governance, Manjunath moved into infrastructure. He spent 18 years working on the Bangalore Expressway corridor, the NICE Peripheral Road project, handling land acquisition, liaison work and policy coordination.

Story continues below this ad

For the last eight to nine years, he has run his own consultancy firm, VIC Pvt Ltd. His work involves liaising between private companies and government on policy, ease of business and regulatory matters. “A lot of key IAS officers have been very kind to me who have allowed me to work with the government to improve our policies towards private companies while protecting the government interests,” he said.