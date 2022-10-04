Malaika Arora wants to surprise son Arhaan, requests Gauri Khan to revamp a room. Watch video

After filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, it is now dancer and fashion icon Malaika Arora‘s turn to be part of Gauri Khan’s home decor show, Dream Homes with Gauri Khan.

On Tuesday, the makers shared a promo featuring the two ladies as they interacted about revamping a room in Malaika’s house. Malaika plans on surprising son Arhaan Khan by possibly giving his room a makeover.

“I just want him to enter and say ‘wow,'” Malaika is heard saying at one point in the clip.

The short video was shared with a description that read, “The next episode of Dream Homes with Gauri Khan is really special. Malaika Arora wants to surprise her son Arhaan Khan. Stay tuned to see how this one turns out to be. Catch the full episode on the Mirchi plus app.”

Malaika Arora is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. She has a son, Arhaan Khan, who she is co-parenting with ex-husband and actor-director Arbaaz Khan.