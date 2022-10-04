scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Malaika Arora wants to surprise son Arhaan, requests Gauri Khan to revamp a room. Watch video

Malaika Arora is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. She has a son, Arhaan Khan, who she is co-parenting with ex-husband and actor-director Arbaaz Khan.

malaika and gauriMalaika Arora and Gauri Khan on the show.

After filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, it is now dancer and fashion icon Malaika Arora‘s turn to be part of Gauri Khan’s home decor show, Dream Homes with Gauri Khan.

On Tuesday, the makers shared a promo featuring the two ladies as they interacted about revamping a room in Malaika’s house. Malaika plans on surprising son Arhaan Khan by possibly giving his room a makeover.

“I just want him to enter and say ‘wow,'” Malaika is heard saying at one point in the clip.

The short video was shared with a description that read, “The next episode of Dream Homes with Gauri Khan is really special. Malaika Arora wants to surprise her son Arhaan Khan. Stay tuned to see how this one turns out to be. Catch the full episode on the Mirchi plus app.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prachand’ or ‘Green War R...Premium
UPSC Key-October 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prachand’ or ‘Green War R...
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...Premium
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...

Malaika Arora is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. She has a son, Arhaan Khan, who she is co-parenting with ex-husband and actor-director Arbaaz Khan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 08:17:04 pm
Next Story

Ramayan actor Dipika Chikhlia doesn’t approve of Adipurush teaser: ‘I don’t associate Ramayana with VFX’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding: Here are some cute moments from their pre-wedding celebrations
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement