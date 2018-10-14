Malaika Arora on Sajid Khan accused of sexual harassment: It’s sad and heartbreaking

Malaika Arora Khan at the launch of India’s Got Talent season 8.

At the launch of India’s Got Talent 8, Malaika Arora sat down for a group interaction with journalists. Apart from hailing the talent that has come on the show, the model-actor also shed light on the #MeToo movement.

Malaika said, “I am really glad that women are getting the courage to speak up. Also, I want to request all journalists to support these women. They should have the confidence that their voices will not be ridiculed and trolled. We need to listen to them and believe them.”

Malaika Arora has previously worked with Sajid Khan, who has also been accused of harassment by four women till now. Although not too keen to talk about him, she said, “It is very sad and heartbreaking. But if women have spoken up, we have no reasons to not listen to them. And it goes to everyone out there. If the named people are at fault, they should be punished. The right kind of action against them is necessary.”

Sharing the next steps to build a safe environment for women, the actor said, “Earlier women did not even talk. So this is a positive step and the only way ahead. And not just our industry but every fraternity needs to make their women safe. They can’t sit at home fearing the worst. They should be able to feel safe when they step out. And that we can only do is by teaching our sons to respect women. I am a mother and I need to take responsibility that my son doesn’t disregard any girl. The mindset needs to change that woman is the weaker sex and can be suppressed.”

Malaika, who has started her own fitness studio, further said, “It’s one of the very few all women’s studio. I wanted to make sure that anyone who comes in feels comfortable and not violated even for a second. I am really proud that as a woman, I could make an effort. It’s all about making them feel great about themselves.”

