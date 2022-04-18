Malaika Arora returns to work after accident: ‘Feels good to be back on set’

Malaika Arora is back to work. On Monday, she shared a picture with “Feels good to be back on set” written over it. She has returned to work some days after she met with an accident. On April 2, Malaika met with a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune highway.

The actor suffered injuries in the accident, which took place when she was returning from Pune. As per reports, Malaika’s Range Rover was crushed between two vehicles.

A couple of days after her accident, she took to her Instagram account and spoke about the incident.

“The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable,” she said, adding that thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened.

Malaika Arora shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram) Malaika Arora shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

“Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels – be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff. My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally of course the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those – known and unknown – who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most. A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there, making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it,” she wrote in the post.

Malaika was recently seen attending Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding party. She was accompanied by partner and actor Arjun Kapoor.