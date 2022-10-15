scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

‘MTV OGs’ Malaika Arora, Mini Mathur, Maria Goretti, Cyrus Sahukar, Nikhil Chinapa reunite. Watch video

Malaika Arora and Mini Mathur shared glimpses of their get together party with all the OG MTV VJs. See here:

Malaika Arora- Seher bedi- MTV reunionSeher Bedi invited former MTV VJ's for her birthday party. (Photo: Malaika Arora/ Instagram)

Malaika Arora, Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, Nikhil Chinapa, Maria Goretti, Shenaz Treasurywala, Kunal Vijaykar and Preeta Sukhtankar served nostalgia on Friday as they reunited for former MTV head Seher Bedi’s birthday bash in Mumbai.

Mini Mathur shared a Reel on Instagram that featured the 90s VJs, and wrote, “The coolest job any TV host in India could ever aspire for- be an MTV VJ at the turn of this century! The OG Veejays collected together today after years though most of us have remained friends for life! And we realised.. nothing changes if you’ve always been the best! Thank you @seherubedi & @tinagbedi for bringing us together for a mad afternoon! And as we always closed every show at MTV.. ENJOY!.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mini Mathur (@minimathur)

Mini also mentioned how she missed Nafisa Joseph, and Cyrus Broacha and Amrita Arora. While majority of the people who came together for Bedi’s birthday were former MTV VJs Gaurav Kapur is a former Channel V VJ. About Gaurav, Mini wrote, “PS: We had a guest VJ from rival channel [V] coz we all love @gauravkaps don’t we?”

Fans showered a lot of love on Mini’s post. One Instagram user wrote, “All my teenage crushes at one party 🎈,” another wrote, “You all my favourite hosts and mtv was my favourite channel ❤️❤️love you guys.” One person also shared how their shows encouraged him to take up hosting as a career. He wrote, “Loved each one of you since I was a kid. A big reason I am what I am today! I am an anchor from Bangalore, I host events for a living 😊.”

Malaika Arora- MTV reunion Malaika Arora shared this picture from the MTV reunion at Seher Bedi’s birthday party. (Photo: Malaika Arora/ Instagram)

 

Malaika Arora shared this picture from the MTV reunion at Seher Bedi’s birthday party. (Photo: Malaika Arora/ Instagram)

Malaika too took to her Instagram to share a few pictures from the lunch party. The diva showed off the MTV-themed cookies and a cake that read “The MTV OG’s are here!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...Premium
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...Premium
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...
How the pandemic influenced filmmaker Rima Das’s latest filmPremium
How the pandemic influenced filmmaker Rima Das’s latest film
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slowPremium
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slow

Malaika, along with Cyrus Broacha and Mini Mathur, were the pioneers of video jockeying scene in Indian television when MTV launched in India in the 90s. Malaika and Cyrus hosted shows like Love Line and Style Check, she then entered the fashion and modelling world.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-10-2022 at 12:52:53 pm
Next Story

GATE 2023 Registration deadline extended with late fee submission 

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s London shoot diary
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement