‘MTV OGs’ Malaika Arora, Mini Mathur, Maria Goretti, Cyrus Sahukar, Nikhil Chinapa reunite. Watch video

Malaika Arora, Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, Nikhil Chinapa, Maria Goretti, Shenaz Treasurywala, Kunal Vijaykar and Preeta Sukhtankar served nostalgia on Friday as they reunited for former MTV head Seher Bedi’s birthday bash in Mumbai.

Mini Mathur shared a Reel on Instagram that featured the 90s VJs, and wrote, “The coolest job any TV host in India could ever aspire for- be an MTV VJ at the turn of this century! The OG Veejays collected together today after years though most of us have remained friends for life! And we realised.. nothing changes if you’ve always been the best! Thank you @seherubedi & @tinagbedi for bringing us together for a mad afternoon! And as we always closed every show at MTV.. ENJOY!.”

Mini also mentioned how she missed Nafisa Joseph, and Cyrus Broacha and Amrita Arora. While majority of the people who came together for Bedi’s birthday were former MTV VJs Gaurav Kapur is a former Channel V VJ. About Gaurav, Mini wrote, “PS: We had a guest VJ from rival channel [V] coz we all love @gauravkaps don’t we?”

Fans showered a lot of love on Mini’s post. One Instagram user wrote, “All my teenage crushes at one party 🎈,” another wrote, “You all my favourite hosts and mtv was my favourite channel ❤️❤️love you guys.” One person also shared how their shows encouraged him to take up hosting as a career. He wrote, “Loved each one of you since I was a kid. A big reason I am what I am today! I am an anchor from Bangalore, I host events for a living 😊.”

Malaika Arora shared this picture from the MTV reunion at Seher Bedi’s birthday party. (Photo: Malaika Arora/ Instagram) Malaika Arora shared this picture from the MTV reunion at Seher Bedi’s birthday party. (Photo: Malaika Arora/ Instagram)

Malaika too took to her Instagram to share a few pictures from the lunch party. The diva showed off the MTV-themed cookies and a cake that read “The MTV OG’s are here!”

Malaika, along with Cyrus Broacha and Mini Mathur, were the pioneers of video jockeying scene in Indian television when MTV launched in India in the 90s. Malaika and Cyrus hosted shows like Love Line and Style Check, she then entered the fashion and modelling world.