Malaika Arora is back on India’s Got Talent

India’s Got Talent on Sony TV is set to see a change on the judges’ panel this weekend. As Shilpa Shetty is busy with her film shoot, Malaika Arora will take her seat on the judges’ panel. The actor shared a photo from her shoot and said that she has reunited with ‘OG Kirron Kher’. For the unversed, Malaika has judged five seasons of India’s Got Talent with Kirron.

In one of the photos, Malaika gives an air kiss to Kirron, as the veteran actor smiles at the camera. In another picture, the two are seen posing with Kirron holding Malaika’s hands. “Reunited with the one n only, the OG @kirronkhermp ….. love you ma’am #igt @sonytvofficial,” she captioned the photos.

Malaika Arora picked a silver sequined gown for her India’s Got Talent appearance. She definitely upped the glam quotient of the show in her glittering high-slit dress. Fans too seemed excited to see her back on the show. A fan wrote, “Can’t wait,” while another fan added, “This would be fun.” Choreographer Geeta Kapur also dropped heart and fire emojis on the post.

Last weekend, ‘90s hit jodi Karisma Kapoor and Govinda graced the stage. Apart from matching steps with the judges, they also joined the contestants for a fun time.

The ninth season of India’s Got Talent is hosted by Arjun Bijlani. It is also judged by Badshah and Manoj Muntashir.

India’s Got Talent Season 9 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.