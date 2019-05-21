Maisie Williams will be a celebrity judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has been announced as the guest celebrity judge on the UK version of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Advertising

The 22-year-old British star, who is now free from her commitments to her breakout show Game of Thrones, will appear in one episode of the show, which is set to air on BBC Three later this year.

“What I love the most about drag is the story of the drag queen behind the facade. I think that so much of drag comes from a place of real pain and seeing how that transforms into a character is so interesting to me. I love that about art and about drag,” Williams said in a statement.

The actor will be joined by RuPaul and Michelle Visage in the panel.

Advertising

Graham Norton and Alan Carr will appear as rotating resident judges across the eight-episode series.

The new show, produced by World of Wonder, is the first UK adaption of the Emmy-winning franchise and global hit. It is set to showcase the most fabulous drag queens that the UK has to offer.