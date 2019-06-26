Post Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams to star in comedy Two Weeks to Live

Maisie Williams has bagged her next gig and the Game of Thrones star will feature in a comedy, tentatively titled Two Weeks to Live.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Sky original is described as “a comic tale of love and revenge born from a seemingly harmless prank that goes terribly wrong”.

As per the plot summary, Williams will play Kim Noakes who is “a strange young misfit who was just a little girl when her father died in murky circumstances. Following his death, her mother whisked her away to a remote rural life of seclusion and bizarre survival techniques”.

All grown up, “Kim sets out into the real world for the first time to begin a secret mission of honouring her father’s memory. Meanwhile, socially awkward Nicky isn’t good at impressing girls, and when Kim walks into his and brother Dave’s local pub, it sets in motion a chaotic series of events that puts all their lives in danger.

“Who would have thought a few drinks and an ill-judged prank could go so violently wrong?”

The now in trouble trio go on the run from a gangster and the police with a bag of stolen cash.

Williams, who played fan favourite Arya Stark in the HBO series, said she is excited to be a part of a new project.

“Looking forward to getting into something new, I think ‘Two Weeks to Live’ has really great potential and I want to make something incredible with this wonderful team,” she said.

Gaby Hull is set to write the script and the series will be produced by Kudos, part of Endemol Shine UK.

“With Maisie Williams leading from the front, Two Weeks to Live is to die for. Bold, British and very, very original, we can’t wait to wow audiences with even more great comedy,” Jon Mountague, director of comedy at Sky added.