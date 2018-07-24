Games of Thrones actor Maisie Williams gets a ‘No One’ tattoo

Maisie Williams is getting ‘No One’, another Game of Thrones-inspired tattoo done. Maisie Williams is getting ‘No One’, another Game of Thrones-inspired tattoo done.

Maisie Williams is getting a Game of Thrones-inspired tattoo as a tribute to her character in the popular fantasy epic series. The 21-year-old actor, who essays the role of Arya Stark in the HBO series, took to her Instagram story to reveal that she will get ‘No One’ inked on her body, a phrase associated with the training she received under the aegis of Jaqen H’ghar.

She posted a picture of the stencil of her design, alongside the needle that would do the job. Maisie captioned the image: “Guess who is getting No One tattoo”.

The actor got inked at tattoo parlour Bang Bang NYC, a favourite haunt for celebrities such as Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus.

This is not the first GoT-themed tattoo Maisie has. In 2016, she and her on-screen sister, off-screen best friend, Sophie Turner got matching 07.08.09 inks on their forearms, in honour of the date they both found out they had been cast in the show.

Sophie has another tattoo inspired by the show. The actor who plays the character of Sansa Stark got a dire wolf inked on her arm with “The pack survives” inscribed below it.

In May, Emilia Clarke revealed plans to get a dragon tattoo too as a tribute to her stint as Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons, in the show.

Both Maisie and Emilia have officially bid adieu to GoT, on which they have featured since its premiere in 2011.

The eighth and final season of the series will air next year.

