Maisie Williams bids adieu to Game of Thrones in a sinister way

Over seven seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones, the character of Arya Stark has seen immense development Over seven seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones, the character of Arya Stark has seen immense development

Maisie Williams, best known for playing the role of Arya Stark in HBO’s flagship TV series Game of Thrones, has announced that she is finally done with the show that made her a household name. And she did it in the most Arya way possible. In an Instagram photo, only her shins and feet are shown and the shoes she is wearing are covered in blood.

We are not sure if that is supposed to indicate whether something bad will happen to her character or – and this is more likely – she will do something bad to others. Over seven seasons, the character of Arya has seen immense development. From a spirited young girl refusing to align herself with what is expected from young highborn girls in the quasi-mediaeval world of Game of Thrones, she has become a deadly assassin – well-versed in the arts of both hand-to-hand combat and dark magic that she learned in Braavos.

Various other Game of Thrones actors have also announced recently that they have wrapped up filming the megahit HBO TV show. The last season of the fantasy TV series based on George RR Martin’s epic fantasy books saw the Wall being destroyed by the Night King using undead Viserion. The dead are in the realm of the living and the final season of this most expensive of shows is expected to up the ante even further, in bridging the gap between high-end Hollywood blockbuster filmmaking and what was previously considered lowly television production.

Season 8 will have only 6 episodes but each episode is said to be feature length. The last season also had merely 7 episodes as opposed to show’s usual 10 but a few episodes were longer in length.

Game of Thrones season 8 arrives next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd