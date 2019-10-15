Mahira Sharma: Want to emerge as the style icon of Bigg Boss 13

The latest season of Bigg Boss has been receiving mixed response from the audience. While the Salman Khan hosted show went back to its original format of getting only celebrities, their performance in the last two weeks has been quite unimpressive.

Bepannah Pyarr and Naagin 3 actor Mahira Sharma, has however managed to gain limelight thanks to her alleged romance with co-contestant Paras Chhabra and her major fight with Sidharth Shukla. Before entering the show, the young starlet spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about what made her take up the controversial reality show.

The actor said, “I have always been a fan of Bigg Boss. And for years, I have seen people getting so much love from the show. It would be a great way for the audience to know me. Over the years, I have also seen a lot of actors getting cast after being on the show. So I am hoping it will do good for me too.”

While Mahira shared that she has no plans or strategy to survive the game, she is clear that she will be forever in the limelight. “I know every contestant would be very different from each other. And while each one is doing well in their lives, I am sure there will be no one like me in the house. I will not get intimidated by others for I have full confidence in myself. I know for a fact that wherever I go, people only talk about me,” shared the actor.

Giving more details about herself, Mahira Sharma said, “I am just like Kareena Kapoor. She is my inspiration and we have similar personalities. Also, I am someone who likes fun and I am sure the audience will be surprised to see a girl indulge in some craziness in the show.”

The actor concluded, “I am going in the house with the hope to emerge as a style icon. I love dressing up in real life and would put my best foot forward in the show also. I also want to be an inspiration to my young girl fans.”

This week Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Asim Reaz, Abu Malik, Paras Chhabra and Siddhartha Dey are nominated for elimination.