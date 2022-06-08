Mahira Khan set to be back on Indian screens with Zindagi’s Sadqay Tumhare

Zindagi, which resumed functioning in India as an OTT offering, recently announced its availability on DTH platforms. After Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed’s Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Mahira Khan’s Sadqay Tumhare is set to launch on the channel. The Humsafar actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, is paired with Adnan Malik in the romantic drama.

Sadqay Tumhare is a love story set in the 1980s and is based on the experiences of its writer Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar. It will narrate the story of Khalil (Adnan Malik) and Shano (Mahira Khan) who are engaged very early in their life but lose contact for 10 years. A village girl, Shano yearns to meet her fiancé Khalil who is settled in the big city. Initially, Khalil is confused about his feelings for Shano considering now that he has better prospects in the city but he eventually falls in love with her.

Talking about returning to Indian screens, Mahira Khan said in a statement, “Sadqay Tumhare is a heartfelt, simple love story. Shano is one of my favourite characters. She is otherworldly, romantic, and just pure love. It is a nostalgic moment to see the show, which is so close to my heart, return to television where it all started. I am excited to have this opportunity to connect with the Indian audience once again through Zindagi.”

Sadqay Tumhare is set to premiere on June 9 at 7 pm on channel no 154 on Tata Play and channel no 117 on Dish TV.