Mahhi Vij recalls the one demand ex-husband Jay Bhanushali’s parents made

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali were once one of the most loved couples on Indian television. After a dreamy love story, and 14 years of marriage, the couple parted ways in January 2026. During a recent appearance on Rajeev Khandelwal’s television show Tum Ho Na, Mahhi opened up about the current status of her relationship with her ex-husband and described them as friends. The couple co-parents their two foster children Khushi and Rajveer, and their biological daughter Tara.

Mahhi was on the show with her father and shared that Jay still visits their home and spends time with Mahhi’s father. She said, “My father still visits and has tea with Jay, and Jay also comes over. We share a very good relationship, and I am glad there is no bitterness between us. We are still connected like a family and there for each other.” Mahhi credited her father for standing by her through thick and thin and said that he supported her without asking any questions. “When all this was happening, one feels like they don’t want to be questioned – you just want someone to sit quietly beside you, and that’s exactly what he did. He sat silently and never asked why I was doing something or told me it was wrong.”