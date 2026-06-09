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Mahhi Vij recalls the one demand ex-husband Jay Bhanushali’s parents made
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali parted ways earlier this year and recently, Mahhi opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband.
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali were once one of the most loved couples on Indian television. After a dreamy love story, and 14 years of marriage, the couple parted ways in January 2026. During a recent appearance on Rajeev Khandelwal’s television show Tum Ho Na, Mahhi opened up about the current status of her relationship with her ex-husband and described them as friends. The couple co-parents their two foster children Khushi and Rajveer, and their biological daughter Tara.
Mahhi was on the show with her father and shared that Jay still visits their home and spends time with Mahhi’s father. She said, “My father still visits and has tea with Jay, and Jay also comes over. We share a very good relationship, and I am glad there is no bitterness between us. We are still connected like a family and there for each other.” Mahhi credited her father for standing by her through thick and thin and said that he supported her without asking any questions. “When all this was happening, one feels like they don’t want to be questioned – you just want someone to sit quietly beside you, and that’s exactly what he did. He sat silently and never asked why I was doing something or told me it was wrong.”
In another part of the episode, where Rajeev Khandelwal and Mahhi Vij were discussing the ill practice of dowry, Mahhi spoke about Jay Bhanushali’s parents, her former in-laws, and said that they did not make any kind of demands. She recalled, “I consider myself fortunate because when I asked Jay’s mother and the rest of the family what they wanted, their only response was, ‘Even if you don’t bring any clothes, that’s perfectly fine. Just come and be a part of our family, I think that really was, you know…”
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The rumours about Jay and Mahhi’s divorce had been going around for months before the couple announced their separation to the world. After announcing their separation, when their social media posts were being scrutinised heavily, Mahhi put out a statement that read, “For likes and comments, media can stoop to any level. My stories are not for Jay. Stop making it dirty just like your journalism.” She accompanied it with a picture of her and Jay.
Weeks before this, there was chatter that Mahhi Vij had made unreasonable alimony claims, but she shut these rumours down via her vlog. “Forget my case, but I don’t understand the concept of alimony. I have always believed that whoever earns the money should keep it. Women, too, should always be financially independent,” she said. In the same vlog, she added, “Jay is my family and will always be my family. He’s a wonderful father and a wonderful human being.”
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