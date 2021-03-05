Mahhi Vij pens open letter to shut trolls claiming she and Jay Bhanushali ‘abandoned’ their foster kids: ‘Not fair’

TV actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali are often trolled for ignoring their foster kids, Khushi Ray and Rajveer Ray. People, on social media, criticise them for preferring their biological daughter Tara over their foster children. But, on Friday, the TV couple released an open letter clarifying why Khushi and Rajveer are living in their hometown with their grandparents.

Explaining how Tara’s entry into their lives didn’t change their feelings for Khushi and Rajveer, the Balika Vadhu actor wrote, “A lot of you have been questioning, a lot of you have been assuming, a lot of you have been writing anything and everything and its just NOT FAIR! Yes we are parents, FOSTER Parents! Tara entered our lives as a beautiful blessing but that doesn’t change our feelings for Khushi and Rajveer.”

Jay Bhanushali with his kids Tara, Khushi and Rajveer. (Photo: Jay Bhanushali/Instagram) Jay Bhanushali with his kids Tara, Khushi and Rajveer. (Photo: Jay Bhanushali/Instagram)

Mahhi said though she and Jay are foster parents to Khushi and Rajveer, their biological parents have a first right on them. Also, it is they who have decided that the kids will “eventually return to their hometown and be with their extended family and grandparents.”

The actor added how all the trolling ‘pains’ them and might “hurt” their children in future. She wrote, “So today to all of you who may question why you aren’t seeing them with us or feel that we’ve abandoned them, please don’t! It pains us and it will hurt our children when they grow up. For us, all our three children are equally loved but two of them though living in their hometown are still precious for us. Our video calls and frequent exchange of messages keep us close to them and that’s a decision which none of us have a right to interfere in.”

Refuting the claims that they have ‘abandoned’ Khushi and Rajveer, Mahhi added, “The kids will keep coming and they have two homes for a lifetime, one in their hometown, and one with us. All our festivals like Diwali and even Khushi’s birthday are celebrated together. The love doesn’t change and will always only grow!”

Concluding her note, Mahhi ‘hopes’ all the questions and assumptions are ‘rested’. “Please bless our children, wish them well because that’s all we want, positivity and Good Karma!” she concluded.

Mahhi and Jay had in 2017 adopted their house help’s two children. They had then announced that they would be taking care of the kids’ education and upbringing.