Mahhi Vij says she didn’t take alimony from Jay Bhanushali: ‘Judge asked me to reconsider’

On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Mahhi Vij got emotional recalling her challenges as a single parent, and how she is working hard to support daughter Tara.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
5 min readMumbaiOct 22, 2026 01:07 PM IST
Mahhi Vij Jay Bhanushali divorceMahhi Vij on not taking alimony from Jay Bhanushali (Photos: Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali / Instagram)
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Actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali officially announced their divorce in January. After ending their 14-year marriage, the couple remain cordial and are co-parenting their daughter, Tara. Mahhi, who is currently seen on Bigg Boss 20, broke down in the recent episode, recalling the challenges of being a single parent. She even revisited her decision not to take any alimony from ex-husband Jay Bhanushali and said the judge asked her multiple times to reconsider.

Mahhi Vij breaks down, recalls challenges as a single parent

Last week has been emotional for many contestants. As most of them have been missing their family, a small mention of a loved one also triggers them. On Monday, social media influencer Arishfa Khan took revenge on Mahhi, Kanika, and Gullu for compromising her one lifeline on the show. In retaliation, Arishfa threw water on their beds; this issue escalated into a huge argument, where Mahhi questioned Arishfa’s upbringing. As Arishfa has mentioned several times on the show that she comes from a broken home and is raised by a single mother, Mahhi’s comments were very hurtful to her.

Also Read: Mahhi Vij calls Jay Bhanushali ‘family’ amid divorce rumours, says ‘don’t believe alimony claims’: ‘Jab tak mai na bolu…’

Mahhi also realized that her comments on Arishfa’s upbringing were wrong, and apologized to the influencer. However, in an argument on Wednesday, Arishfa brought up that topic again and called Mahhi cheap for making comments about her mother. After the argument, Mahhi Vij got very emotional and broke down. Talking to Aasif Khan, Mahhi said, “Arishfa is such a liar. I want to speak to her as I talk to my daughter Tara, but she is very disrespectful. That day, I felt bad about what I told her. I am a single mother and only I know how I survive every day. Jay pushes me to step out; he says I am at home around Tara all the time, and he also offers to look after Tara. But my life revolves around her.”

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She further added, “I didn’t take a single penny in alimony or even ask for maintenance. I’m here on my merit, only so that my daughter’s life is secured. It’s not like Jay doesn’t offer to help, but I cannot ask for money from someone. It’s his hard-earned money.  When I was standing in the court, the judge asked me four times to reconsider not taking alimony or even maintenance. He insisted that I take it. I didn’t take it because Jay earned that money after working very hard. Not that he will refuse me for anything… his entire locker is open for me. But it’s his efforts, he stood for 16 hours at work and earned that.”

Mahhi Vij’s take on alimony

In January, after the couple announced their divorce, there were rumors that Mahhi demanded Rs 5 crores in alimony from Jay. The actress quickly quashed those rumors in her YouTube vlog and said, “Please don’t believe any news until I say it myself. Respect our privacy and our children’s privacy. Those saying I have signed papers — please show me proof. Show me the documents before making such claims. Jay is my family and will always be my family. He’s a wonderful father and a wonderful human being.”

Also Read | Mahhi Vij recalls the one demand ex-husband Jay Bhanushali’s parents made

 

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A post shared by Mahhi Vinod Vij (@mahhivij) 

Sharing her take on the concept of alimony, Mahhi added, “Forget my case, but I don’t understand the concept of alimony. I have always believed that whoever earns the money should keep it. Women, too, should always be financially independent. Why do people make such a big deal out of someone’s divorce or separation? I see people commenting, ‘Mahhi is decent, Jay is not,’ and others saying, ‘Jay is good, Mahhi is the problem.’ Everyone just assumes.”

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhansuhali tied the knot in 2010 and share three children. They welcomed their biological daughter Tara in 2019, and are also foster parents to Rajveer and Khushi, whom they adopted in 2017. After her divorce from Jay, Mahhi also made her comeback on television. She appeared on the Colors TV show Seher Hone Ko Hai and soon after wrapping up that show, Mahhi appeared on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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