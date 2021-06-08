Mahhi Vij loses her brother to Covid-19, expresses gratitude to Sonu Sood for finding a hospital bed for him

Television actor Mahhi Vij’s lost her brother to Covid-19 a few days back. She recently took to social media to share the news and posted a picture of her brother calling him the hero of her life. The actor also expressed gratitude to everyone, including Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and comedienne Bharti Singh, who helped her and her brother.

Thanking Sood for finding a hospital bed for her brother, Mahhi wrote on Instagram, “At times when I had no courage you gave me hope. I would Hope that my brother will be home when somewhere you were battling with the truth. I am forever thankful to you.🙏 Thankful for your strength, for your heart that is genuinely trying to help, thankful for your courage, thankful for your positivity and for all the help you are providing to thousands and millions who are in need of help!”

She continued, “Thank you @gaurav_richboyz @ketul.richboyz for being there…treating my brother like your own brother. @bharti.laughterqueen for al the positivity you were sending my brother al the videos n keeping a check on his health everyday.”

Along with the note, Mahhi Vij posted a picture of Sonu Sood‘s tweet for her brother which read, “A 25 years boy whom we were trying to save, lost his battle to covid today. All these days despite knowing that his survival chances of survival were minimal. l would speak to the doctor everyday with hope. Never had the guts to share the reality with his parents, who knew what was coming. When u lose someone, u wish u could save someone.”

The Dabangg actor reacted to Mahhi’s social media post as he wrote, “Wish could save him.. like you, I will also miss him always 🙏❤️” Other TV celebrities including Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai, Ridhi Dogra, Yuvika Chaudhary and Kanchi Kaul sent their condolences to Mahhi.

In another Instagram post, the Balika Vadhu actor penned an emotional note for her brother, “I haven’t lost you I have found you brother.You are my strength.I love you baby bro today,now n forever.Until we meet again love you bacha.How I wish I can rewind a few days n hug you tight and never let u go.We loved you but god loved u more.My hero for life ❤️”.

Mahhi Vij is known for her work on television. She has featured in shows like Kaisi Laagi Lagan, Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Laal Ishq. She has done several music videos as well.