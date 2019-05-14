Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali expecting their first child

Popular actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are expecting their first child. Mahhi is, reportedly, in her second trimester, and the couple is excitedly waiting for their bundle of joy.

A source close to the couple shared with indianexpress.com, “Jay and Mahhi have been secretive about the pregnancy. It’s only now that Mahhi’s baby bump is quite visible that they decided to reveal the happy news. Both of them are keen on keeping the pregnancy low profile and wish to receive only positivity at the moment.”

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij got married in 2010 after a whirlwind romance. The couple had kept the marriage a secret for more than a year. In 2014, when there were rumours of them hitting a rough patch, they chose to renew their wedding vows by getting married again in a church in Las Vegas.

While the much-in-love couple awaits their baby, they have already adopted their house help’s two children. In 2017, Mahhi and Jay had announced that they would be taking care of the kids’ education and upbringing. The couple is extremely close to the kids and is often seeing holidaying with them.

On the work front, Mahhi Vij was last seen in Laal Ishq. Jay Bhanushali recently hosted Sabse Bada Kalakaar. The couple appeared together in an episode of Kitchen Champion last month. They had even won couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 in 2013.