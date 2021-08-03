Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali celebrate daughter Tara’s 2nd birthday: ‘No matter how old you are, you will always be our little baby’

Television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are celebrating the second birthday of their daughter Tara on Tuesday. The ‘proud’ parents took to social media to express their love for their ‘little princess’ on her special day. While Mahhi called Tara a strong child, Jay said his daughter has changed him as a person.

Mahhi shared an adorable picture of herself, Tara and Jay. Along with it, she penned a long note which read, “Dear Tara, today as you turn 2, let me tell you that I am such a proud mother! Time has flown by and I feel like its just yesterday that I had held you in my arms for the first time. You are so humble, so gentle, so giving and all your traits make me realize what a beautiful young girl and woman you will blossom into some day.”

She called her journey of being Tara’s mother “a beautiful learning experience”. The actor also recalled the time when her little one was in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for a month as she was a premature baby. “You are a strong child of a strong mother, seeing you fight in that one month has made me a stronger person. That journey was important for all of us, it makes us value having you in our lives. And today when I see you realize what a big blessing it is for us to have you, I must have done something right because truly you are my greatest blessing! Jay and I both love you so much and just remember no matter how old you are, you will always be our little baby, our little princess,” Mahhi shared.

Jay Bhanushali also posted a video of the birthday celebration. He captioned the video, “Wishing my daughter @tarajaymahhi lots of love and success in life..you have changed me as a person I love you a lot and 2 years looked liked just 2 months it was that fast…lots of hugs and kisses.”

As Tara’s parents posted birthday wishes for her on Instagram, several television celebrities including Amruta Khanvilkar, Aly Goni, Kanchi Kaul, Shraddha Arya, Gauahar Khan, Kushal Tandon and Tanaz Irani showered love on the little one.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali, who are also foster parents to Khushi and Rajveer, often share sneak peeks from Tara’s growing up days on social media.

Here are some adorable photos and videos of the family:

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali had welcomed Tara in 2019.