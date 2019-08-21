Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali blessed with a baby girl

Popular television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij became proud parents of their first child, a baby girl. The couple took to their Instagram account to share the happy news of welcoming their bundle of joy.

Advertising

Jay shared a picture, kissing the baby’s little feet, and wrote along, “The future just arrived,a brand new baby here to play.Ten little fingers ten little toes,mommy’s eyes and daddy’s nose.. Thank you princess for choosing us as your parents ITS A GIRL💃🤱 @mahhivij #parenthood #parents #father #fathersday #itsagirl ##girl #princess #love #lovemywife #mother #babygirl #fatherdaughter #emotional.”

“Twinkle twinkle little star we made a wish and here you are.thank you for choosing us as your parents.we feel complete.We are blessed with baby girl 👧 ❤️💋🙏thank u god for everything this one is special thank you.We feel blessed.My best friend is here.Meri zindagi Badal di 🙏🙏🙏🙏,” read a post shared on Mahhi Vij’s Instagram account.

Mahhi and Jay had in 2017 adopted their house help’s two children. They had then announced that they would be taking care of the kids’ education and upbringing.

Advertising

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij got married in 2010 after a whirlwind romance. The couple had kept the marriage a secret for more than a year. In 2014, when there were rumours of them hitting a rough patch, they chose to renew their wedding vows by getting married again at a church in Las Vegas.

The couple shared the news in May that Mahhi was in her in her second trimester.

A source close to the couple then shared with indianexpress.com, “Jay and Mahhi have been secretive about the pregnancy. It’s only now that Mahhi’s baby bump is quite visible that they decided to reveal the happy news. Both of them are keen on keeping the pregnancy low profile and wish to receive only positivity at the moment.”