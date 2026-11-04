Mahhi Vij breaks down, warns Bigg Boss 20 makers: ‘You’re spoiling my name, want to leave’

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 has been running for almost two months now. And the latest episode proved to be very emotional for the contestants. On Tuesday, during a task, housemates received messages and photos from their family members. Bigg Boss announced a task where contestants had to come and dance on a disc-like stage. Later, they were given a choice to either gain a lifeline by destroying a fellow contestant’s message and family photo, or sacrifice their lifeline by allowing the contestants to receive the audio message and photo.

While Manish Goel sacrificed his lifeline for Qazi Touqeer, Gullu lost his one chance for Kanika Mann. All contestants were seen getting very emotional as messages from family members were played. The task will also continue in tonight’s episode, and things won’t turn out to be very good for Mahhi Vij. As Love Gill will receive her family’s message, in the audio note, Love’s mother will slam Mahhi for a comment she made about Love.

Mahhi Vij breaks down on Bigg Boss 20

Last week, during the Love Gill-Scout OP-Kaashvi fiasco, Mahhi told Arishfa, “I don’t want to bring up this conversation because Scout is involved; I don’t want him to be involved, nahi toh main do-minute main isko nanga karke bol deti that you don’t have any self-respect. His girlfriend came and insulted you, and you are still dying to get his attention.” In the upcoming episode, Love’s mother will call out Mahhi over her comment. She will say, “I just want to tell Mahhiji, you should think that you have a daughter too.” Love’s mother repeated Mahhi’s remark in Punjabi.

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While Mahhi denied making such a comment, she seemed quite affected by the incident. After the task, Mahhi was seen breaking down while talking to Uditi Singh and Arishfa. The actress lost her cool with the makers and said, “I am just feeling that they are only showing my comments. If this is the scene, I will not continue on the show. I don’t even want the money; they can go to hell.”

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Mahhi further got emotional and added, “I feel so heavy. Why are they targeting me for everything? I also have a family outside who are watching. Everyone talks here and makes comments; they say things more than I do. I am not here to spoil my name like this; I can’t continue like this.” On the weekend, Mahhi and Love argued after Salman Khan revealed how Mahhi had been gossiping about her with other contestants.

Salman Khan’s stern feedback to Mahhi Vij

On the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan also schooled Mahhi Vij for misbehaving with Rohit Shetty. “Mahhi, what have you contributed to the show? When the season started, you were amongst the top names. But you have not even come close to expectations so far. The housemates have been telling you, but you are in denial. I cannot share outside information with you, but people are asking What are you doing on the show? Last week Rohit gave you a reality check, but you argued with him too rather than working on it.”

“He was just pointing out your mistakes, and you were not agreeing with him. After coming inside the house, you realized things were not going your way, and you gave up. The team had been chasing you for 10 years to come on the show, and when you finally agreed, what are we getting to see? The Endemol people thought you would stir up a storm in the house; they kept chasing you. Now, due to certain ups and downs in your personal life, you thought you had become strong and were ready for the Bigg Boss house. But you and the team have not been on the same page; was it for this that you made them wait for 10 years? Please decide on a way forward.”

Mahhi and Qazi will also have an argument tonight. Qazi will sacrifice his lifeline for Mahhi to receive a message from her kids; later, Mahhi will destroy the message and photo, putting Qazi’s sacrifice in vain. The singer will confront her over this.