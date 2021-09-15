Mahesh Manjrekar hosted Bigg Boss Marathi 3 to premiere on this date

As fans await the finale of Bigg Boss OTT and the premiere of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15, Colors Marathi has announced the launch date of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. The reality show will see actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar return as the host while 15 celebrities will be locked in the house for more than 100 days. The show will premiere on September 19 on Colors Marathi at 7 pm.

Apart from airing throughout the week, the audience will also get a chance to access all the drama 24X7 via live streaming on Voot. Apart from votes, audiences will also get to ask their favourite contestants some questions through the ‘Tumcha Prashne’ segment and send them messages via ‘Chugli’ booth. They can also share their thoughts with other fans via ‘Video Vihaar’.

On associating with Bigg Boss Marathi once again, host Mahesh Manjrekar said, “The past one and half year has been very difficult for all of us. We all have been through an emotional roller coaster ride. But with the arrival of Maharashtra’s most favorite show, Bigg Boss Marathi, we wish to make the audience forget their pain and sadness. As we get used to the new normal, I’m glad to be back with Bigg Boss and entertain every one of you.”

Viraj Raje, Head of programming Colors Marathi on his part added, “Since the pandemic, the world as one community, is facing a very challenging time. Experiencing lockdowns and unlocks, the audience today can relate to the determination and strength displayed by contestants to stay ‘locked-in’ inside the Bigg Boss Marathi house for 100 days. Unlocking the entertainment quotient, this season of Bigg Boss Marathi is all about showcasing the contestants’ determination in the face of challenges and living with a positive frame of mind.”

He also added that Bigg Boss Marathi 3 will celebrate the ‘Marathipan’ by displaying the various cultural nuances of the state. Be it the design elements inside the house, the tasks, and even naming Weekend ka Daav as ‘Chavadi’, the team has have tried to bring in the true essence of its rich culture into the show.

On creating another adaptation of the successful franchisee, Abhishek Rege – CEO, Endemol Shine India added, “After receiving an overwhelming response from the viewers for the last two seasons, we at Endemol Shine India have gone the extra mile to ensure that the housemates are kept on their toes throughout this new season. Each episode will captivate the audience with fresh content, surprises, unexpected twists and turns so stay tuned!”