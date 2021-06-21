Mahesh Manjrekar to host Bigg Boss Marathi 3

Bigg Boss Marathi is set to launch its third season soon, and makers have confirmed that actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar would return to host the show.

On Monday, Endemol Shine India, producers of Bigg Boss, had released the first teaser of the upcoming show. Tagging Mahesh in the post, the caption read that the doors of Bigg Boss would open soon, and the only sound heard would be of Bigg Boss Marathi.

As per sources, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 would launch next month. The makers are currently in the final process of locking the contestants. Once contracts are signed, each one of them would be put under quarantine for a specified period before they are sent to the Bigg Boss house.

After emerging as a successful franchise in Hindi market, Bigg Boss entered the regional space a few years back. The show, till now has been made in Bangla, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil, and the Marathi version was launched in 2018 on Colors Marathi.

Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Mahesh Manjrekar had shared in the past how he was excited to host Bigg Boss Marathi. “When I got to know Bigg Boss is being made in Marathi, I knew the show would require a host, who has a lot of character. At the back of my mind I knew I would be able to do it but with so many big faces already there in the Marathi industry, I did not know it could come my way. So when Nikhil (Nikhil Sane – Business Head of the channel) called me asking if I would do it, I was like don’t ask, I am already on-board,” he said.

Ruing that the limited audience will not deter its popularity, the actor-director added, “Yes, it is a concentrated audience but everyone in India likes to gossip. And there is always excitement about getting to know the real faces behind the celebs. It’s highly entertaining to see the mask falling off when they get exposed to some tough challenges. Emotions will come out and that’s the fun. I believe even when you lock up a small family of four people in a house, they will start fighting, and here, strangers are put under the same roof. The first few days are sweet but then, the real fun begins.”

The last two seasons of Bigg Boss Marathi have been won by Megha Dhade and Shiv Thakare.