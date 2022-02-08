Maheck Chahal: ‘Playing the Indian Wonder Woman in Naagin 6’

Ever since Naagin 6 was announced, there has been a buzz about who will play the shape-shifting snake-woman this year. Creator Ekta Kapoor had already hinted that one of the leads would be an actor, whose name starts with the letter ‘M’. As of now, however, the focus has been on Tejasswi Prakash, the winner of Bigg Boss 15. Even though all promos are featuring Tejasswi , Maheck Chahal has no qualms or insecurity as she calls it a part of the ‘marketing strategy’.

“She just won Bigg Boss and I think that it’s a great opportunity for makers to launch the show around her. However, the PR and marketing team know their jobs. They have revealed her first, followed by other characters. The promo features all three leads (Tejasswi Prakash, Maheck Chahal and Simba Nagpal). It’s a big show and has multiple characters. It’s not that anyone is being sidelined. I trust the makers as they have been doing it for years. Also, we cannot reveal everyone at one go. The buzz has to be throughout. People need to keep talking about it,” Maheck said in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

While Maheck Chahal did not reveal much about her character citing the audience’s curiosity, she went on to state, “Honestly, I am playing the Indian Wonder Woman. She is out there to save the world from coronavirus. It’s a very positive character and I am super excited about it. The whole story has been changed this season. And I am glad that the makers were able to create such a strong character. I have worked with Ekta earlier in Kavach and I think she saw it in me to pull this off. I had shifted to Goa post the lockdown and she called me with this show. It’s an amazing role and I am sure many girls would want to be in my shoes at the moment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahekk Chahal (@maheckchahal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

While the actor confessed that she hasn’t watched Naagin, she did share that a lot of her friends have been part of the franchise over the years. She also mentioned the show has become a brand and is only getting bigger each year. When asked to share her take on the criticism the season is receiving for using the pandemic as a plotline, Maheck said, “I don’t think we are making a joke as it’s a very serious subject, and also an important one. I think in the next few years, we might also get to see a lot of films being made on the same subject. So many people went through their toughest time and it’s going to be relatable for them.”

Justifying the ‘naagin angle’ in a story based on the pandemic, she further said, “It’s today’s real story but has been partly fictionalised. For so many years, Naagin has been doing so well. Also, Ekta is the queen of TV and Colors has been doing it for so many years. You need to see the show to judge it. There will always be negativity but I choose to focus on the positive side.”

As we discussed her co-stars, we quizzed Maheck Chahal about the craze around Bigg Boss and its contestants in the last few years. We also asked her if she regrets not cashing in on the success when she was part of the fifth season. “We created the base for all the popularity. Hum nahi hote to aaj show waisa nahi hota (If we were not there, the show would have not been this big a success). Also, I feel the show has become such a big hit now. And as the brand becomes big, the pressure also becomes huge. I don’t think I would have even become a finalist if I had to participate in the show now.”

Starting February 12, Naagin 6 will air on weekends, 8 pm on Colors.