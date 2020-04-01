Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj makes Instagram debut

Nitish Bharadwaj-starrer Mahabharat is airing on Doordarshan. Nitish Bharadwaj-starrer Mahabharat is airing on Doordarshan.

Veteran actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Lord Krishna in BR Chopra’s epic show Mahabharat, has joined Instagram and Twitter. He has also started his own YouTube channel even as his show Mahabharat is once again airing on Doordarshan.

“You all have now become my online family. Two days ago, I had posted a video about Mahabharat which was viewed by 35 lakh people and reached more than one crore people. This is a miracle. It isn’t my power. It is the blessing of God and your love,” Bhardawaj shared on Facebook.

Nitish Bharadwaj said the audience’s response has encouraged him to start his YouTube channel. “This has encouraged me to start my YouTube channel, Instagram account and Twitter handle, which I have begun from today. I will sometimes upload videos on Facebook, YouTube or share something on Instagram.

“I am loving sharing with you all because of your encouraging participation. I am no God. People were writing that I am Krishna, but no, I am a simple mortal man. If I have said something nice, then the credit goes to the scriptures, my parents and teachers. All shortcomings are just mine,” said the actor in a video message.

Besides Mahabharat, Doordarshan is also airing reruns of other 90s classics like Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, Shaktimaan and Shrimaan Shrimati.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd