Maggie Gyllenhaal on The Deuce finale: Impossible to expect what’s coming

Maggie Gyllenhaal says the viewers should expect the unexpected from third and final season of The Deuce.

Gyllenhaal, along with James Franco, is returning for the last chapter of the gritty drama series, currently streaming on Hotstar Premium.

Featuring Franco as twins Vincent and Frankie Martino and Gyllenhaal as Eileen “Candy” Merrel, the show revolves around the rise of the porn industry in New York City during the 1970s and ’80s.

“I think it’s impossible to anticipate or expect what’s coming. Even for me, I wept when I read the final episode,” Gyllenhaal said in a statement.

Created by David Simon and George Pelecanos, the third season marks the time in the 1980’s New York pornography industry, when VHS and glamorisation of California were capitalised on to build the industry, HIV was on a rise and the neighbourhood is undergoing a transformation.

The series also stars Gbenga Akinnagbe, Chris Bauer, Michael Kostroff, David Krumholtz, Method Man, Zoe Kazan, Ralph Macchio, Dominique Fishback, Michael Rispoli and Roberta Colindrez.