Madhurima Tuli slams Khatron Ke Khiladi for recreating ‘frying pan scene’ with ex Vishal Aditya Singh

Actor Madhurima Tuli has slammed Colors TV and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 for recreating the ‘frying pan scene’ on the show with her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh, requesting them to let her move on. During Vishal and Madhurima’s stay on Bigg Boss, she had hit him with frying pan, which was now recreated on the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

Calling her video a ‘humble request to @colorstv’, she wrote, “Dear @colorstv My Mom is crying since morning, she has Diabetes issues and was hospitalized earlier due to the same incident. You guys don’t know a single thing about my personal relation with the person that incident happened.”

She also called the situation inside the Bigg Boss house ‘poisonous’. “Every single relation in the house was poisonous and everyone has done mistakes in the same house. Please let me move on. Its a request, please consider this video a humble request to not play with my family’s emotikns again and again.. Thank you,” she added.

In the video, she also counted the shows she has done with Colors channel while adding she didn’t want to make the video but wasn’t left with much of a choice. “You are using this one incident for your TRP and gain without realising it is affecting other people or their families. They are getting depressed or affected. They want to put this one incident behind them but you are not letting them do that,” she said. She also claimed that she was being singled out by the channel given she has a limited fan following and no one will fight for her. “But you are playing with my emotions,” she said.

The scene she was referring to had Maheck Chahal smacking Vishal with a frying pan.