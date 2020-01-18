Madhurima Tuli asked to leave Bigg Boss 13

Salman Khan asked Madhurima Tuli to leave Bigg Boss 13 after she hit Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan during a fight. (Photo: Madhurima Tuli/Instagram) Salman Khan asked Madhurima Tuli to leave Bigg Boss 13 after she hit Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan during a fight. (Photo: Madhurima Tuli/Instagram)

The recent ugly fight between former lovers Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh in Bigg Boss 13 shocked fans. Tuli, in a fit of anger, hit Singh with a frying pan, leaving him injured. As a punishment for her violent act, host Salman Khan asked Madhurima Tuli to leave the show on Saturday.

Singh entered the show post the mid-season finale, and a few weeks later, Tuli made an entry in the house. Since they shared an ugly past, there was no love lost between the two in the house. However, when the two were in a good mood, they would often indulge in some romance. Their on-off relationship came as a surprise to not just the audience but also the housemates.

A couple of weeks back, Madhurima Tuli had hit Vishal Aditya Singh with her slippers after a fight. Their act had received flak, especially from host Salman Khan. Khan had warned the former couple to be within limits and also respect each other. However, his words fell on deaf ears and eventually, he had to evict Tuli from the show.

Apart from her fights with Singh, Tuli did not provide enough content for the show. She was accused of sleeping through the day and not working. Her fun side only came out when Sidharth Shukla tried to flirt with her.

Before entering Bigg Boss 13, Madhurima Tuli had exclusively told indianexpress.com that she would want to iron out her differences with Vishal Aditya Singh. “I do want to sort out things between us so that we can play together cordially. We have been in a relationship, but it ended on a very dirty note. So I don’t think we will ever be a team. Only time will reveal if we do manage to better things between us,” she shared.

The actors fell in love while shooting for Chandrakanta but soon broke up, citing compatibility issues. They had earlier participated in Nach Baliye 9, where their animosity came to the fore. Time and again, Tuli and Singh fought, abused and even hit each other, much to the dismay of their family members and the reality show team.

