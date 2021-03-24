Madhuri Dixit dances with Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen, recreates Bollywood’s golden years. Watch

The three legendary beauties of Bollywood — Waheeda Rahman, Helen and Asha Parekh will soon be seen gracing the judges’ panel on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3. Together they will add charm to the show which is being judged by Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande. Ahead of the premiere of the special episode, Madhuri treated her fans with a glimpse from it where she is seen matching steps with the three veteran stars.

In one of the videos, the Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood enacts the song “Achha toh hum chalte hain” from the movie Aan Milo Sajna with Asha Parekh. While Parekh looks as gracious as ever, Madhuri does the magic with her expressions. Originally, the song was picturised on Parekh and Rajesh Khanna in 1970.

Madhuri also danced on “Mungda” with Helen, who is known for her cabaret dance moves. The two ladies recreated the steps from the original video and reminded the viewers of the golden era of Bollywood.

In the last video shared by Madhuri on Instagram, it seems difficult to take eyes off the ageless beauty, Waheeda Rehman. She performed on the song “Paan khaye saiyaan humaro” from the movie Teesri Kasam (1966). Madhuri added beauty to the performance as she joined Rehman. The two classically trained dancers won the audience with their expressions.

Dance Deewane gives a platform to dance enthusiasts from all age groups. The competition is divided into three groups – below 15, till 30 and above 35 years.

Talking about the format, Tushar Kalia had earlier told indianexpress.com, “I feel the format is the hero of the show as there are three generations competing together. We are finally proving through our show that age is just a number. Each generation will compete in their bracket and then winners of all groups will battle it out in the finale for the ultimate championship.”