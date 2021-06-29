Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff dance to Vijay’s Vaathi Coming on Dance Deewane 3, watch video

Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty will join Madhuri Dixit on Dance Deewane 3 this weekend. (Photo: Colors/Twitter)

Bollywood stars Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty will be the special guests on Colors TV show Dance Deewane 3 this weekend. In a teaser released by the channel on Twitter, it is evident that the upcoming episode will be a fun-filled affair, where Suniel and Jackie will share fun anecdotes from the 90s.

During the episode, Jackie and Suniel will shake a leg with the show’s judge Madhuri Dixit on songs like “Goriya Re” and “Hai Huku”.

The judges, including Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh, along with Madhuri, Jackie, Suniel and host Raghav will also let loose as they go freestyle on Phir Hera Pheri’s “Jumme Raat”.

The promo ends with the entire team of Dance Deewane 3 dancing to “Vaathi Coming” from Vijay movie Master.

Dance Deewane 3 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors.