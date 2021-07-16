Madhuri Dixit, Rekha re-enact Silsila’s iconic scene on Dance Deewane 3

Rekha will be seen as a special guest on Madhuri Dixit-judged Dance Deewane 3.

The upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3 will see legendary actor Rekha gracing the stage. Apart from leaving judges — Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh mesmerised with her charm, the Bollywood icon will even perform for the audience. However, what will turn out to be the highlight of the episode is Rekha and Madhuri’s re-enactment of a scene from Silsila.

In a video clip shared by Colors, Madhuri and Rekha are seen standing with their back against each other, just like in Silsila. While Rekha reprised her part, Madhuri stepped into the shoes of Jaya Bachchan. From the looks of it, the actors aced the performance.

Dance Deewane 3 launched in February this year. The one-of-a-kind reality show gives a platform to contestants of all age groups to participate, albeit in groups of three generations. Recently, it altered its format, and now participants get to perform with choreographers.

With Raghav Juyal being away due to prior commitments, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are hosting Dance Deewane 3. The show will also see a change in the time slot from this weekend as it will air at 8 pm followed by Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.