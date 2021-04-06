Madhuri Dixit recreates her iconic Ek Do Teen with Shakti Mohan: ‘Unreal to be sitting next to her’

The dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3 will have two new judges this week. Dancer-choreographer Punit J Pathak and Shakti Mohan will be judging the contestants from three different generations along with Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit and choreographer Tushar Kalia. It seems like Dharmesh Yelvande would be missing from the show this week.

Shakti Mohan shared a video on Instagram where she is seen matching steps with Madhuri on her popular song “Ek Do Teen”. Joining the two ladies are Punit and Tushar who add the fun element to the video. The elegance with which the ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl of Bollywood Madhuri dances is unmatchable and her expressions in the video cannot be missed.

“Queeeeeeeeeen of Bollywood @madhuridixitnene ma’am 👑 ahhhhhh how much I love herrrr…. Absolutely unreal to be sitting next to her. I kept fangirling all day 🤩 I was definitely creepy 👀 but can’t help it 😆 She is sooo AWESOME The best everrrrrr 😍 Had a blast with you guys 🙌🏼 @thetusharkalia @punitjpathakofficial Thank you @colorstv 🤟🏼” wrote Shakti along with the video.

Last week, the dance show faced a difficult time as its 18 crew members tested positive for coronavirus. A source close to the production told indianexpress.com, “The production team was well prepared and has immediately got a replacement (crew) so that work continues smoothly. The next shoot is lined up for April 5, and as per the protocol, everyone will get tested before the same.” Dance Deewane 3 set is located at Film City, Mumbai.

Dance Deewane 3 airs every weekend at 9 pm on Colors. It is hosted by Raghav Juyal.