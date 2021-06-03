Madhuri Dixit recreates Aishwarya Rai’s Kajra Re, Kajol-Kareena Kapoor’s Bole Chudiya in Dance Deewane 3

The internet is going gaga over the latest dance performance by actor Madhuri Dixit’s on Colors TV channel’s Dance Deewane 3 stage. Madhuri, along with choreographers Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande, is seen gracing the reality dance show’s stage and having a good time dancing on the tunes of Bunty Aur Babli’s song ‘Kajra Re’. The song originally features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan. She also danced to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s chartbuster ‘Bole Chudiyaan’.

The dance video that is going viral is posted on paparazzi Viral Bhayani’s Instagram page.

Madhuri, who looks ethereal in the dance video, also took to her Instagram page to share a few clicks in the beautiful blue outfit. Sharing her pictures, Madhuri wrote, “Blue skies, high tides and good vibes 💙.”

Yet another dance clip from the show is doing the rounds on Colors TV channel’s social media platforms where Madhuri is seen dancing with the two choreographers on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham song ‘Bole Chudiya’, which featured Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the 2001 family drama directed by Karan Johar.

According to some reports, the show could soon feature Bigg Boss 13 winner and Broken But Beautiful 3 actor Sidharth Shukla soon. This news has come as a pleasant surprise for the actor’s fans and followers and are waiting with bated breath to catch his glimpse on the show.

Dance Deewane gives a platform to dance enthusiasts from all age groups. The competition is divided into three groups – below 15, till 30 and above 35 years. Madhuri along with Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande are the judges of the dance reality show. Dancer and actor Raghav Juyal is the host of the dance reality show.