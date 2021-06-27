Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon’s dance-off on Dhak Dhak and Tip Tip Barsa is unmissable, watcheo

It’s not every day one sees Madhuri Dixit grooving to Raveena Tandon’s iconic number “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” or Raveena interpreting her Beta chartbuster “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga”. But the audience got this rare treat on the latest episode of Dance Deewane 3, co-judged by Madhuri Dixit, where Raveena Tandon was the special guest.

Colors TV on Saturday shared a clip from the show featuring the two ’90s stars in a never-seen-before dance off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

It’s heartwarming to see Raveena enjoying watching Madhuri perform to “Tip Tip Barsa Paani”. Towards the end of the video, both the divas groove together to Raveena’s hit dance number “Ankhiyon se Goli Mare” from Dulhe Raja.

What made their dance duet fun were their contrasting energies. Madhuri’s soft movements and accurate technique was complimented by Raveena’s spunk and energetic moves. The two, however, have never shared a frame, despite starring in two films together– Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan (1998) and Gharwali Baharwali (1998). Both the movies featured Madhuri Dixit in a special appearance.

As far as their future projects are concerned, both Raveena and Madhuri will soon be seen with their respective series on Netflix.

Raveena’s digital debut is titled Aranyak, a supernatural crime thriller directed by Vinay Waikul. The series will be bankrolled by Roy Kapur Films, and the show-runner of the series will be Rohan Sippy of Ramesh Sippy Entertainment.

Raveena will be seen as a cop, who joins hands with her city-bred replacement Angad (Parambrata Chatterjee) when a foreign teenage tourist disappears in a Himalayan town.

Madhuri’s series titled Finding Anamika has been backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic, features her as a global superstar, wife and mother. Directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar, the series revolves around Madhuri”s character and what happens when she suddenly vanishes without a trace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

On a personal front, Madhuri Dixit celebrated her mother’s birthday by sharing a video collage featuring herself with her “aai”. “My source of inspiration and my strength through all the ups & downs… Words fall short to express what you mean to me & our family. Happy Birthday aai,” Madhuri wrote alongside the Instagram reel.