Saturday, September 25, 2021
Madhuri Dixit and Mouni Roy’s dance on ‘Maye Ni Maye’ and ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ cannot be missed, watch video

Mouni Roy will be accompanied by singer Jubin Nautiyal. They will be promoting their upcoming music video “Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai” on the Colors show Dance Deewane.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 25, 2021 12:50:49 pm
madhuri dixit mouni royMadhuri Dixit and Mouni Roy danced on the stage of Dance Deewane.

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit and television’s popular face Mouni Roy will leave the viewers of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3 mesmerised with some of their stunning dance moves on the stage. Besides dancing on the stage together, the two actors also made a video for social media.

In the video that Madhuri shared on Instagram, she is seen dancing on her song “Maye Ni Maye” from her movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Mouni matches step with the ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl of Bollywood on the song, and looks just as graceful. At the end of the video, the Naagin actor also hugs Madhuri.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Mouni will be accompanied by singer Jubin Nautiyal. They will be promoting their upcoming music video “Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai” on the Colors show.

Mouni will also join Madhuri on the stage and will be seen dancing on the Kalank song “Ghar More Pardesiya” along with the contestants of the dance reality show. They will leave the viewers spellbound with their performance.

Also read |Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai: Mouni Roy romances Jubin Nautiyal in middling love track

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Earlier, Mouni had shared photos from the shoot of the Dance Deewane 3 episode. She struck a pose with the three judges of the show, Madhuri, Dharmesh Yelande, and Tushar Kalia. “Last evening was 🔥With em beautiful beams!” read the caption of Mouni’s post.

