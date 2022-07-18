Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

After a long hiatus of five years, celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is set to be back on television. Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit and filmmaker Karan Johar will also be back as the judges. Once a contestant on the show, Nora Fatehi will join the Jhalak veterans on the judges’ panel. The makers have promised to make the 10th season of the show, “10 times bigger, glamorous and entertaining”.

As per sources, television stars Nia Sharma and Paras Kalnawat have been confirmed as contestants. The makers are also said to be in discussion with Chef Vikas Khanna and actor Niti Taylor. “The team has been reaching out to not just actors but stars from other fields too. Given the show is coming back after a long gap, makers want to go all out to make it a success,” added the source. Other names on the list of probable contestants include Shaheer Sheikh, Hina Khan, Shubangi Atre among others.

On getting back to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Madhuri Dixit Nene said the show has been a huge platform for celebrities to connect with their fans and showcase their unseen dance avatar. “I have witnessed many non-dancers evolve into great dancers on the show and have an incredible transformation journey. Having judged four seasons in the past, this show holds a very special place in my heart, and it feels like a homecoming to me. With Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi joining in, it is going to be a house on fire, and I am eagerly looking forward to it,” she said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Karan Johar, on his part, added, “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most beloved dance reality shows of our country. It is my first reality show as a judge and has been a huge part of my television journey. I am excited to return to this show and join Madhuri and Nora on the judges’ panel.”

As Nora Fatehi moves to the other side of the table, she said life has come full circle for her. The actor said, “It is every artiste’s dream to share the screen with the epitome of dance and grace – Madhuri Dixit and it still feels surreal that I will be joining her on the judge’s panel along with Karan Johar. I have great respect for Karan Johar, whether it’s his filmmaking or his style and therefore it’s wonderful to share a platform with him. It is definitely an exciting new chapter that I am incredibly elated about and looking forward to.”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will launch in September on Colors.