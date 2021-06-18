scorecardresearch
Friday, June 18, 2021
Madhuri Dixit, Jaaved Jaaferi relive their 100 Days experience on Dance Deewane 3

The upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3 will see Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri join judges Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande to select the wild card entries.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 18, 2021 7:44:05 pm
jaaved jaaferi, madhuri dixit, dance deewane 3Jaaved Jaaferi and Madhuri Dixit shared screen space in 100 Days. (Photo: PR handout)

Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri are all set to grace the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3. The brothers will join judges Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande to select the best wild card entries. The episode will also see Madhuri and Jaaved talk about the experience of shooting their 1991 film 100 Days.

While interacting with the guests and judges, host Raghav Juyal will get them talking about their long association. While the two actors will fondly recall working together, Raghav will leave them stumped by asking them to hit the dance floor.

Jaaved Jaaferi and Madhuri Dixit will match steps on the popular number “Le le dil, de de dil”.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The episode will also see Dharmesh Yelande thanking Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri for kickstarting his career. He will share that his family was going through a tough time financially, and when he won Boogie Woogie, life changed for the better.

Watch Video |Madhuri Dixit recreates Aishwarya Rai’s Kajra Re, Kareena Kapoor’s Bole Chudiya in Dance Deewane 3

Dance Deewane 3 launched earlier this year on Colors. After shoots were halted in Maharashtra, the team of Dance Deewane 3 has been filming its episodes in Umergaon.

