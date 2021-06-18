Madhuri Dixit, Jaaved Jaaferi relive their 100 Days experience on Dance Deewane 3

Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri are all set to grace the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3. The brothers will join judges Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande to select the best wild card entries. The episode will also see Madhuri and Jaaved talk about the experience of shooting their 1991 film 100 Days.

While interacting with the guests and judges, host Raghav Juyal will get them talking about their long association. While the two actors will fondly recall working together, Raghav will leave them stumped by asking them to hit the dance floor.

Jaaved Jaaferi and Madhuri Dixit will match steps on the popular number “Le le dil, de de dil”.

The episode will also see Dharmesh Yelande thanking Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri for kickstarting his career. He will share that his family was going through a tough time financially, and when he won Boogie Woogie, life changed for the better.

Dance Deewane 3 launched earlier this year on Colors. After shoots were halted in Maharashtra, the team of Dance Deewane 3 has been filming its episodes in Umergaon.