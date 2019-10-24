Luv Tyagi: Ace of Space is different and difficult than Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Luv Tyagi recently made a wild card entry into MTV Ace of Space 2. The Delhi boy, unfortunately, had to quit the show owing to his shoulder injury.

Post his exit from the Vikas Gupta hosted show, Luv spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about his journey, changing equations with friends and foes on Bigg Boss and more.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. Why did you choose to do Ace of Space 2, another captive reality show after Bigg Boss?

Luv: The first reason was, of course, Vikas Gupta. He asked me to join the show, and I said an instant yes. Also, a lot of people were missing me on the screen and wanted me to get back. These were the primary reasons.

Q. How was your experience in the show?

Luv: It was just amazing. Also, it was quite different and difficult than Bigg Boss. The tasks were really interesting. But yes, I must add that my experience in Bigg Boss helped me a lot to survive Ace of Space. I think I killed it in the initial 10 days until I got injured. I couldn’t even focus on the game and so had to quit the show. I didn’t want the injury to get worsened, as I would have ended up losing. Also, I think it was only fair to the other contestants.

Q. Who do you think should win Ace of Space 2?

Luv: I think Deepak has a great chance. Also, he has put in a lot of efforts and he is most deserving.

Q. Vikas was your arch-nemesis in Bigg Boss and is now a friend. And you are no more friends with Priyank Sharma-Hina Khan, who were your buddies. What’s the secret behind this interesting equation changes?

Luv: (Laughs). Well, Vikas and I never got a chance to talk, even not after the show. Then one day we just spoke and I think everything was sorted. As for Hina and Priyank, it’s not that they are not my friends anymore. Everyone is just busy in their lives, doing their own work.

Q. Unlike many, why did you keep a low profile after Bigg Boss?

Luv: I have a family business to run. And since I was away in that show, there were few issues that cropped up and I wanted to sort it out at priority. I will be honest, I did get offers, but I did not want to jump into anything. Right now, I am looking to take up other projects but the show and character has to be good.

Q. Lastly, what’s your take on no commoners in this season of Bigg Boss?

Luv: I haven’t followed the season at all. And while it’s completely the makers’ choice to decide whether commoners are included or not, I think they do add more value to the show. Also, every person needs a platform to showcase their talent, and Bigg Boss should open its door for the common public.