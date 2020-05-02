Lovecraft Country teaser: HBO’s horror series brings cosmic monsters and racism together

Lovecraft Country’s story blends supernatural horror with the real-world one. Lovecraft Country’s story blends supernatural horror with the real-world one.

HBO has released the teaser for horror drama television series Lovecraft Country. Based on Matt Ruff’s acclaimed eponymous novel, the series comes from Misha Green and has the blessing (and the financial backing) of Green, Jordan Peele with his Monkeypaw Productions, and JJ Abrams with his Bad Robot Productions, among others.

The story blends supernatural horror with the real-world one. As the name describes, the source material and the series will have monsters inspired by Lovecratian lore. HP Lovecraft, known for his horror and something called weird fiction, created alien godlike cosmic beings, chief and most well-known among them Cthulhu, in his works saturated with cosmic horror. That horror was not of something as mundane as ghosts but of things too profound and terrifying to comprehend.

Jonathan Majors’ Atticus Freeman joins forces with Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Letitia and his uncle (Courtney B Vance) for a cross-country trip to find his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams, known for HBO’s own The Wire and The Night Of). The story, as mentioned above, explores both kinds of horror — Lovecraftian and the real-world horrors like racism and white supremacism.

As expected from the cast and the creative team, the trailer of Lovecraft Country looks awesome. The entities created by Lovecraft were scarier because they were more elusive. The concept of their existence was horrifying enough, and we actually hardly saw them in his works. They operated on the sidelines, scaring the living daylights out of the characters in novels and short stories.

Let’s hope that is the case here as well.

