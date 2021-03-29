Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar turn up the romance during Holi celebrations, watch video

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are set to tie the knot in the coming months. (Photo: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram)

The festival of colours — Holi has also given a chance to many to sneak in a moment of romance during the festivities. Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya shared loved up photos and videos with girlfriend Disha Parmar, as they rang in Holi together.

Dressed in matching whites, Rahul and Disha look ethereal as they smeared colours on each other. The two seemed unable to take their eyes off each other in all their photos. In one, they are seen posing for a selfie, another one has Disha hiding the camera lens, as Rahul leans in to kiss her. However, it’s their romantic video of celebrating Holi that’s caught people’s attention. Creating a reel on “Ranjhana”, the video starts with the duo walking and Rahul then shocks Disha by putting colours on her. In a complete filmy style, they run around in slow motion and end the clip with a long tight hug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Vaidya 🇮🇳🎤 (@rahulvaidyarkv)

Impressed with his acting skills, good friend Aly Goni replied to Rahul Vaidya’s post writing, “Mera bhai acting kar raha hai 😭😭😭.” The comment led to a fun banter between them. The Indian Idol fame singer replied to him, “nahi bhai .. I love u and care for u! So never a laat on ur pet 🤣🤣❤️.”

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star was quick to respond as he wrote, “Haan very good warna mein gaana shuru kar dunga 😂😂❤️.” But Rahul finally had the last word as he replied, “Bhai tu mere se jyada gaata hai ..already! 😉😀😛.”

Sharing the photos, Rahul Vaidya wished his fans and followers, and also asked them to be safe. He wrote, “Wishing you all a very happy Holi, from me and mine, to you and yours! 🌈🎉 Stay home & Stay safe everyone! Celebrate with your family and don’t forget to eat all the mithaisss!! ❤️❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Vaidya 🇮🇳🎤 (@rahulvaidyarkv)

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been friends for a long time. While there were rumours of the two dating, it was only in Bigg Boss 14 that Rahul realised what Disha meant to him. On her birthday in November, the singer, in a surprise move, proposed to his ladylove on national television. And then on Valentine’s Day, Disha stepped inside the house to say yes to him.

However, his proposal was also deemed as a PR strategy by a section of the audience. Refuting the buzz, Rahul earlier told indianexpress.com, “I think people pursue things, the way they are. I will never fake my most special emotions for votes or strategy. That’s not how I play. I believe in winning with dignity and losing with grace.”

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are set to tie the knot in the coming months.