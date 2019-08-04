Love School 4 winners Manpreet Kaur and Sunny Cheema: The show helped us strengthen our bond

Love School 4 has found its winner in Manpreet Kaur and Sunny Cheema. The power couple managed to beat Dev Sood-Poojan Solanki and Asheema Chauhan-Ali Raza Shaikh to win the title.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the couple talks about the show, their journey and plans ahead.

How was your overall experience in the show?

Sunny: It was just amazing. Honestly, we were never bothered about competition or the title. We went on the show to sort out our issues in our relationships. When we met the other couples, saw their problems, it also helped us strengthen our bond. And today, we are in a much better space. Winning the show is just an added incentive to our experience.

The show is often criticised for being fake. Does it really help couples sort their differences?

Manpreet: If I have to speak for ourselves, it did help us a lot. Before the series, we would often take each other for granted. But we were put in such situations that made us realise our partner’s importance. And that only helped our bond.

Sunny: I know a lot of people call the show fake but once you participate you will know how tough it is. Also, the tasks are designed according to the various issues in relationships and thus it does help sort out differences.

Who did you consider a competition?

Manpreet: When it comes to bond wise, we really felt Tanvi and Navpreet could be really a strong competition. I actually learned a lot from them. And Dev and Poojan of course, were physically a stronger couple and so they could have also won the show.

How were Karan and Anusha as mentors?

Manpreet: They were really amazing. They are complete couple goals and we did get to learn a lot from them.

We recently saw Manpreet on The Kapil Sharma Show, so what’s next for you guys?

Manpreet: The show just came my way and since I have never done anything like this, I said yes. I would love to do something like that again.

Sunny: We are doing well as models and now we are also getting acting offers. Initially, we were never inclined towards acting but after being on television we have realised how popular television is. So we would give it a try. But I am so thankful that we have received so much love from people. I would never be able to express that in words.

When you participated in Love School 4, were you expecting this kind of reception?

Manpreet: We did expect that we would get noticed but we never thought that people would give us so much love. Whenever we are at the movies or mall, people come to meet us. Even work wise it has been a good change.

Sunny: The best thing is that people come and tell us that we are the ultimate power couple, and we should always be together. Even aunties on the road come and warn us that we should never part ways. It’s really a sweet feeling.

MTV Love School 4 was hosted and mentored by Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra.