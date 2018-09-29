Lalit Choudhary and Divya Sharma win MTV Love School 3

Love School 3 has found its winners in Lalit Choudhary and Divya Sharma. Love School 3 has found its winners in Lalit Choudhary and Divya Sharma.

Lalit Choudhary and Divya Sharma were on Saturday declared winners of Love School Season 3. The duo beat Ujjwal Pathak-Aditi Pandey and Aviral Gupta-Sakshi Mago to win the ultimate battle of love. The finale was aired on MTV.

Lalit and Divya entered the show as a part of the ‘singles’. While they bonded quite late in the show, the two stuck together and participated in the finale task like true champions. Lalit and Divya started with separate partners and with time the two paired up together. Although contestants blamed them for faking their bond to be in the game, Lalit and Divya proved everyone wrong by overcoming every task together.

The other finalists included lovebirds Ujjwal and Aditi. The two have been in a relationship for more than four years. They entered the show in order to solve compatibility issues between them. On the other hand, while Sakshi entered the show with her boyfriend Mohit Duseja, she dumped him in the semifinals and paired up with co-contestant Aviral Gupta.

Aviral, on his part, always had a soft corner for Sakshi. But since she was committed, he paired up with Christeena Biju. The two got evicted during the course of the show but re-entered as wild card entries. When Aviral was given a chance to pick his partner in the last round, he chose Sakshi over Christeena. The decision had left both Mohit and Christeena heartbroken and they chose to walk out of the game before the semi-finals.

Love School 3 was hosted by real-life couple Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar. The two not only played hosts but also acted as mentors for the contestants.

