The cast of Love Ne Mila Di Jodi: Where are they now?

The Star One show Love Ne Mila Di Jodi was a mix of revenge, drama and romance. Three brothers out to avenge their father’s death fall in love with their arch nemesis’ daughters. While they plotted to destroy them, love had its own plans!

The show launched in June 2009, and ran for almost a year. The series was quite loved for its fresh cast, pacy storyline and the chemistry between the on-screen couples. It starred Chandana Sharma, Gaurav Khanna, Perneet Chauhan, Karan Tacker, Dishank Arora and Simran Kaur in the lead roles.

Today, as part of our flashback series, let us tell you what the cast of Love Ne Mila Di Jodi is up to these days.

Chandana Sharma as Damini Gujral

The eldest among the sisters, Damini was a strong businesswoman, who believed in the right. She was heartbroken to know her fiance destroyed her family by killing her father. Quite protective of her family, she soon took charge to support her sisters and mother. While she hated Prithvi initially, the two soon fell in love realising how similar people they were.

Chandana Sharma played the role of Damini in Love Ne Mila Di Jodi. (Right photo: Chandana Sharma/Instagram) Chandana Sharma played the role of Damini in Love Ne Mila Di Jodi. (Right photo: Chandana Sharma/Instagram)

Chandana Sharma started her acting career with Just Mohabbat. She then went on to be part of shows like Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Dhak Dhak in Dubai, Yeh Dil Chahe More. Her role in Love Ne Mila Di Jodi made her a popular face in the industry, however, she soon quit television. She stars in a few commercials nowadays.

Gaurav Khanna as Prithvi Saxena

Just like Damini, Prithvi too was the caregiver for his family. While he plans to avenge their father’s death, he has the ability to reprimand his brothers when they cross the line. A loving husband, Prithvi treated Damini as an equal, and that made her fall in love with him.

Gaurav Khanna played the role of Prithvi in Love Ne Mila Di Jodi. (Photo: Still from the show, Gaurav Khanna/Instagram) Gaurav Khanna played the role of Prithvi in Love Ne Mila Di Jodi. (Photo: Still from the show, Gaurav Khanna/Instagram)

After working in an IT firm, Gaurav Khanna moved to acting, and started by doing commercials. Before Love Ne Mila Di Jodi, the actor had starred in shows like Bhabhi, Kumkum, Meri Doli Tere Angana, Ardhangani among more. He is also remembered for his show Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam where he was cast opposite Yami Gautam. Khanna has also been part of shows like Byaah Hamari Bahoo Ka, Hazir Jawab Birbal, Laal Ishq, Tere Bin, Gangaa and Chandrakanta. He is married to TV actor Akanksha Chamola.

Perneet Chauhan as Avani Gujral

When the show started, Avani came across as a shy person. She falls for Sameer’s lies and gets pregnant. However, when he ditches her, she goes through a complete transformation, and emerges as a strong and independent woman.

Perneet Chauhan played the role of Avani in Love Ne Mila Di Jodi. (Photo: Still from the show, Perneet Chauhan/Instagram) Perneet Chauhan played the role of Avani in Love Ne Mila Di Jodi. (Photo: Still from the show, Perneet Chauhan/Instagram)

Perneet Chauhan made her acting debut with Love Ne Mila Di Jodi. Post the success of the serial, she has been part of projects like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Geet-Huyi Sabse Parayi, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Saam Daam Dand Bhed, Yam Hai Hum among more. The actor has also been actively involved in theatre.

Karan Tacker as Sameer Saxena

Quite a charmer, Sameer always had his way with women. He lies to Avani that he is her childhood friend, and manipulates her. When he dumps a pregnant Avani, his elder brother Prithvi rebukes him and gets them married. However, with time, Sameer falls in love with Avani, and through the course of the show, tries hard to win her back.

Karan Tacker played the role of Sameer in Love Ne Mila Di Jodi. (Photo: Still from the show, KaranTacker/Instagram) Karan Tacker played the role of Sameer in Love Ne Mila Di Jodi. (Photo: Still from the show, KaranTacker/Instagram)

After appearing in a short cameo in Rab Ne Mila Di Jodi, Karan Tacker made his big debut with Love Ne Mila Di Jodi. While Rang Badalti Odhani also went on to become a hit, it was Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai that made the actor a star. While he took a break from acting on the small screen, Karan has turned to hosting shows like The Voice, Halla Bol, Nach Baliye among more. He recently made his digital debut with Special Ops that got him raving reviews.

Simran Kaur as Roshni Gujral

The youngest of the Gujral sisters, Simran was an extrovert, and quite a diva. Pampered by her family, Simran used to always get what she wanted, and that led her to woo Varun, who did not show any interest in her when they met.

Simran Kaur played the role of Roshni in Love Ne Mila Di Jodi. (Photo: Still from the show, Simran Kaur/Instagram) Simran Kaur played the role of Roshni in Love Ne Mila Di Jodi. (Photo: Still from the show, Simran Kaur/Instagram)

Simran Kaur’s portrayal as Roshni in Love Ne Mila Di made her quite popular among the television audience. Soon, she went on to bag a prominent role in Na Aana Is Des Laado. She then surprised her audience by donning the role of a witch in Sony TV’s Anamika, where she played the titular role. Simran Kaur was last seen in Diljit Dosanjh’s music video Laembadgini.

Dishank Arora as Varun Saxena

Academically brilliant, Varun was the most sensible of the three brothers. He joined the Gujral business to shake its financial stability. However, Simran soon falls in love with him.

Dishank Arora played the role of Varun in Love Ne Mila Di Jodi. (Photo: Still from the show, Dishank Arora/Instagram) Dishank Arora played the role of Varun in Love Ne Mila Di Jodi. (Photo: Still from the show, Dishank Arora/Instagram)

Dishank Arora made his debut with Love Ne Mila Di Jodi. He went on to star in shows like Punar Vivah, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Ek Boond Ishq, Jiji Maa among more. Arora is also part of Rannvijay Singh’s Squadrann, and is associated with many adventure activities.

