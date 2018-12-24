Love Me India winner Guru Kiran Hegde: Delighted that my voice touched millions of hearts

Guru Kiran Hegde, on Sunday, was announced the winner of &TV’s Love Me India. Hailing from Bangalore, Guru belonged to the south zone and was mentored by Anusha Mani. Along with him, Mohammed Faiz, Anurag Verma and Harshita Bhattacharjya were the four finalists. Apart from winning the trophy, Guru was awarded a cheque of Rs 5 lakh and a goodie bag.

Advertising

Hosted by Meiyang Chang, the kids’ live singing reality show was judged by Guru Randhawa, Neha Bhasin and Himesh Reshammiya. The four zones were further mentored by Abhijeet Sawant, Anusha Mani, Bhoomi Trivedi and Navraj Hans.

Overwhelmed on winning the trophy, Guru shared in a statement, “I am extremely delighted and honored to know that my voice touched millions of hearts across the country. I am thankful to my parents who have sacrificed quite a lot and prayed for me to live my dream. I am immensely grateful to Anusha ma’am for guiding me at every step, helping me and having trusted me to take forward the South Zone. As I end this memorable journey, I am truly going to treasure the friendships that I have made, the knowledge that I have gained and most importantly the relations that I have earned with the captains and judges for life.”

His captain Anusha Mani further added, “I am supremely delighted and proud of Guru’s achievement and in fact honored to be his captain. I was amazed when I heard him sing for the very first time and over these three months, I have seen him explore every depth of his talent and live every bit of his dream. He has it all that takes to be a versatile singer and I hope to see him shine in the music industry one day. The journey as a captain has truly been an overwhelming and a challenging one and I am glad I lived up to my role in doing so.”

The grand finale of Love Me India saluted the spirit of music with soulful and energetic performances by the four finalists. Uri’s lead cast Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam also graced the occasion.