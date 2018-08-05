Lost producers apologise to Evangeline Lilly after she revealed she felt ‘cornered’ on the sets

Evangeline Lilly had recently revealed that she felt “cornered” into doing a partially nude scene for Lost. Evangeline Lilly had recently revealed that she felt “cornered” into doing a partially nude scene for Lost.

J J Abrams and his Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof have apologised to Evangeline Lilly for making her feel uncomfortable on the set of the former hit ABC series. In a recent interview, Lilly, who played Kate Austen on the show, revealed that she felt “cornered” into doing a partially nude scene on the TV series. The show’s creators and executive producers, including Abrams, Lindelof, Jack Bender and Carlton Cuse, issued a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight, following the actor’s comments.

“Our response to Evie’s comments in the media was to immediately reach out to her to profoundly apologise for the experience she detailed while working on ‘Lost’. “We have not yet connected with her, but remain deeply and sincerely sorry. No person should ever feel unsafe at work. Period,” the statement read. Lilly played the female lead of the series from 2004–2010.

Lilly had said, “In season three, I’d had a bad experience on set with being basically cornered into doing a scene partially naked, and I felt had no choice in the matter. And I was mortified and I was trembling when it finished. I was crying my eyes out, and I had to go on to do a very formidable, very strong scene thereafter.”

She went on to add, “In season four, another scene came up where Kate was undressing, and I fought very hard to have that scene be under my control. And I failed to control it again. So I then said, ‘That’s it, no more. You can write whatever you want — I won’t do it. I will never take my clothes off on this show again.’ And I didn’t.”

The previously unknown cases of sexism and gender-based discrimination in the American entertainment industry have been coming to light for the past year due to the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the subsequent accusations against some powerful people in the American entertainment industry.

