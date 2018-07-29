The Lord of the Rings television series announces its writers

Lord of the Rings is getting a television series. Lord of the Rings is getting a television series.

Amazon Studios has roped in JD Payne and Patrick McKay to pen their highly anticipated mega-budget Lord of the Rings TV series. The series will be co-produced with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and Warner Bros. Entertainment’s New Line.

The director of the movie series, Peter Jackson, reportedly assisted Amazon in “putting the creative team together.”

Their writing credits include the upcoming Star Trek 4 for Paramount and adapting the upcoming Jungle Cruise for Disney which will star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt. They also worked on Escape, a drama that was produced by Mike DeLuca.

“The rich world that J. R. R. Tolkien created is filled with majesty and heart, wisdom and complexity. We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Amazon to bring it to life anew.”

“We feel like Frodo, setting out from the Shire, with a great responsibility in our care it is the beginning of the adventure of a lifetime,” the writing duo said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

Amazon, which is now helmed by the new TV and film head, Jennifer Salke, is already rumoured to have spent 250 million dollars to attain the rights from the Tolkien estate, alone. The series already has five seasons planned with a possible spin-off as well as content from the original films.

Set in Middle Earth, the television adaptation will explore new storylines preceding Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring. The series will most probably be in production for a span of two years and will hopefully be set to air by 2021.

